Mattar L, Abi Kharma J, Hanach N, Mashharawi FA, Zeeni N. Violence Gend. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Violence against women (VAW) is a global public health problem associated with considerable health risks, including disordered eating behavior (DEB) and eating disorders (ED). The current study investigates the effect of different VAW types on the occurrence of DEB and the risk of ED in adult women in Lebanon. A cross-sectional survey assessing violence exposure, ED risk, and DEB was administered to 367 women older than 18 years; classified into a violence exposed group (EG, n = 106) and unexposed group (UG, n = 261). Pearson's correlations, independent t-tests, and a simple linear regression were used.
eating behaviors; eating disorders; violence; violence against women