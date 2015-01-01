Abstract

In this study, we examine the relationship between abusive supervision and employee retaliatory behaviours. We conceptualise retaliation as both in-kind retaliation (i.e. supervisor-directed aggression) and intensified retaliation (i.e. supervisor-directed violence) to abusive supervision. We explore whether organisational intolerance of aggression prevents these retaliatory responses. In a three-wave time-lagged study, we collected data from 233 employees. Our findings indicate that employees retaliate against abusive supervision by engaging in supervisor-directed aggression and supervisor-directed violence. We also find support for the moderating role of organisational intolerance of aggression: organisational intolerance moderated the relationship between abusive supervision and both types of retaliatory behaviours. We discuss the implications for how perceptions of organisational intolerance of aggression may work, and the importance of timing in preventing both abusive supervision and employee retaliation.

