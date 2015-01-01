|
Asal V, Shkolnik M. Stud. Conflict Terrorism 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Why do some insurgent groups escalate violence to higher-intensity insurgencies or civil war? We explore this question among 140 insurgent groups worldwide across various thresholds of armed conflict. We argue that the main drivers of escalation are insurgent networks and domestic resource mobilization.
