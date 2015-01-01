|
Perkins NH, Shadik JA, Cales MA, Ortiz SP. Soc. Work Educ. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
To date no research has examined Master of Social Work (MSW) students' capacity to address physical and emotional sibling violence (SV) and those factors which may influence this capability. This pilot study examined a sample of MSW students in the Midwestern United States and their perceived capacity to address physical and emotional SV including the influence of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs).
Language: en
Keywords
ACEs; graduate student; MSW; sibling violence