Abstract

School safety and violence is an important and complex topic. This study explores three major aspects of these issues, and I use two case studies as illustrations. First, in Case Study #1, I examine some of the problems in identifying and treating troubled youngsters in schools. The resistances to pursuing treatment, follow-up, and outcome are highlighted. Second, a pilot study of intensive treatment and follow-up of very troubled school-age children and their parents is explored (Case Study #2). This investigation, along with other research, suggests that such children and parents can be identified and benefit from treatment, with enhanced understanding of the resistances and dynamics involved. Various diagnoses, clinical work, and long-term follow-up of both children and parents are discussed. Third, there is consideration given to the questions and potential solutions raised in reference to the case studies.

