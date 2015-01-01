Abstract

This is a composite narrative about a comprehensive safety assessment for a 7th grade Black adolescent who was referred for assessment because he had made an email threat in which he said that the only way to get attention was to blow up the school. This case illustrates a comprehensive assessment and problem-solving approach which begins with a safety assessment but also widens the lens to explore how other conflicts and school climate may be impacting the students. This process has the potential to not only help the child and his or her parents but also to motivate educators to improve the climate for learning for the entire school.

Language: en