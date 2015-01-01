Abstract

Our article discusses the impact of "privatization of old age" on the quality of care and life of older adults and family-caregivers by crossing three procedures: study of data from medical records of older adults treated between 2009 and 2017 in the Specialized Protection and Care Service for Families and Individuals (PAEFI) of a municipality of São Paulo; study on the results of instruments to verify evidence of violence; and qualitative analysis of interviews with older adults and caregivers. The discussion introduces an original reflection of "privatization of old age", considering not only the general tendency to dismantle social protection systems and the establishment of a family model of care for older adults, but also the effects of encapsulating the domestic sphere as private life, the progression of the nuclearization of family policies, the growing importance of neoliberal models of sociability and subjectivation. We addressed these processes considering the interwoven dynamics of social inequalities and family care policies. The results allow to capture pathogenic and violent effects of these processes, as corroborated by data on evidence (84%) and risk (62.1%) of violence, frequency of health problems (80%) and common mental disorders (55.2%) among caregivers.



Aged; Caregivers; Health of the Older Adults; Violence; Domestic Violence



Este artigo aborda o impacto da "privatização da velhice" sobre a qualidade do cuidado e a vida de idosos e familiares-cuidadores pelo cruzamento de três procedimentos: estudo dos dados de prontuários dos idosos atendidos entre 2009 e 2017 no Serviço de Proteção e Atendimento Especializado a Família e Indivíduos (PAEFI) de um município de São Paulo; estudo dos resultados de instrumentos de verificação de indícios de violência; e análise qualitativa de entrevistas com idosos e cuidadores. A discussão introduz uma reflexão original da "privatização da velhice", considerando não somente a tendência geral à desmontagem dos sistemas de proteção social e ao estabelecimento de um modelo familista de cuidado ao idoso, mas igualmente os efeitos do encapsulamento da esfera doméstica como vida privada, da progressão da nuclearização das políticas familiares, da crescente pregnância de modelos neoliberais de sociabilidade e subjetivação. Esses processos são abordados levando em conta as dinâmicas entrelaçadas das desigualdades sociais e das políticas familiares de cuidado. Os resultados permitem captar efeitos patogênicos e violentogênicos desses processos, como corroboram dados sobre indícios (84%) e risco (62,1%) de violência e frequência de problemas de saúde (80%) e transtorno mental comum (55,2%) entre cuidadores.

Language: pt