Abstract

BACKGROUND: Fracture of the proximal femur is the most feared complication of osteoporosis. Given the numerous physiological functions that magnesium performs in our body, in the literature there is a correlation between osteoporosis and low serum levels of magnesium.



AIM: Evaluate the incidence of hypomagnesemia in patients with lateral fragility fracture of the proximal femur, the possible correlation between serum magnesium levels and fractures, and the effectiveness of supplementing Sucrosomial(®) magnesium associated with therapeutic exercise on the outcome of these patients.



METHODS: We divided the study into two parts. In the first part, we assessed the preoperative incidence of hypomagnesemia in patients using a blood test. In the second part, patients with hypomagnesemia were divided, in the post-operative period, into two groups, who received, respectively, only therapeutic exercise or oral supplementation with sucrosomial magnesium associated with therapeutic exercise.



RESULTS: Half of the patients with fragility femoral fracture had hypomagnesemia, with a higher incidence of the subclinical form. From the comparison between the two groups, the T1 treatment group showed a significant improvement in blood levels of magnesium (2.11 ± 0.15 vs. 1.94 ± 0.11; p < 0.05), on the NRS scale (5.7 ± 0.81 vs. 6.6 ± 1.18; p < 0.05), the Tinetti scale (17.3 ± 1.15 vs. 15.2 ± 2.98; p < 0.05) and the SarQoL questionnaire (47.3 ± 5.21 vs. 44.9 ± 5.54; p < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: More attention would be needed in the diagnosis and correction of subclinical hypomagnesemia and not just the simple and clinically evident one, including hypomagnesemia among the modifiable risk factors for osteoporosis.

