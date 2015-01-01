Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To discuss the collision relationship and the cause of the fracture caused by traffic accidents in which the front of a small car collides with the side of a pedestrian while braking.



METHODS: The surveillance videos of 42 traffic accidents involving the front of a small car colliding with the side of a pedestrian while braking were collected. By analyzing the surveillance videos and the paths, the speed of the collision, the relationship between the vehicle and the pedestrian upon collision, and the movement trajectory of the human body were clearly identified. The type and severity of the injuries were also determined through autopsy. The characteristics of the human injuries and vehicle paths were analyzed according to the collision speed (<40 km/h, 40-60 km/h, 60-90 km/h), and the correlations between the fracture and the height of the pedestrian, the height of the hood and the length of the hood were discussed.



RESULTS: When a small car hits the side of a pedestrian, the front bumper first hits the lower limbs of the pedestrian, and then, the human body falls to the side of the vehicle, causing a secondary collision with the hood and front windshield; thus, the pedestrian is thrown at a speed similar to the speed of the vehicle, finally falling to the ground and sliding forward a certain distance. (1) When V is less than 40 km/h (n = 10), the pedestrian's head did not collide with the windshield, and the fatal injuries were caused by the individual striking the ground. (2) When V is greater than 40 km/h (n = 32), the majority (97%) of cases showed collision with the windshield. (3) When 40 to 60 km/h (n = 16), the pedestrian's head collided with the windshield, which can cause fatal injuries, and pelvic fractures and rib fractures occurred in 56.25% of patients. (4) When V is less than 60 km/h (n = 26), the ratio of the height of the pedestrian to the height of the hood was significantly smaller in the pelvic fracture group than in the nonpelvic fracture group (P < 0.01). (5) When 60 to 90 km/h (n = 16), there were holes in the windshield, and the pedestrians experienced severe head injuries, with cervical spine fracture occurring in 37.5% of patients, pelvic fractures occurring in 43.75% of patients, and rib fractures occurring in 31.25% of patients.



CONCLUSIONS: When V is less than 40 km/h, the vehicle does not cause severe injuries in pedestrians; when V is greater than 40 km/h, the collisions of the pedestrian's head with the windshield lead to severe head injuries and the accident can cause severe pelvic and rib fractures; when V is greater than 60 km/h, the collisions of the pedestrian's head with the windshield can cause cervical spine fracture in addition to head injuries. The occurrence of human injuries is related to not only the vehicle speed but also factors such as the height of the pedestrian, the height of the hood and the length of the hood.

