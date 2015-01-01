|
Tucker CJ, Finkelhor D, Turner H. Child Abuse Negl. 2021; 122: e105310.
BACKGROUND: Children's exposure to parental violence against another parent has been widely studied as an adverse childhood experience and source of childhood trauma. Exposure to parental violence against a sibling could be equally as traumatizing, but the literature on this exposure is sparse, by comparison. We examined the frequency of exposure to parental assault on a sibling (EPAS) and its demographic distributions. We also investigated the links between EPAS and symptoms of distress.
Violence; Parents; Exposure; Siblings; Witness