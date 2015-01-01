|
Zamboanga BL, Wickham RE, George AM, Olthuis JV, Pilatti A, Madson MB, Ford K, Dresler E. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021; 227: 108975.
BACKGROUND: The Brief Young Adult Alcohol Consequences Questionnaire (B-YAACQ) was designed to measure alcohol consequences and identify at-risk students. It was developed and originally validated among university students in the United States (U.S.), yet it is widely used in both the U.S. and abroad. Using the alignment method, we tested whether the B-YAACQ measures alcohol consequences similarly across university students in several countries where heavy alcohol use and related outcomes are prevalent.
Alcohol use; Alcohol consequences; Alignment method; B-YAACQ; Cross-country