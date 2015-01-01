Abstract

The identity of the mechanism that controls aggressive behavior in rodents is unclear. Serotonin (5-HT) and GABA are associated with aggressive behavior in rodents. However, the regulatory relationship between these chemicals in the different brain regions of rats has not been fully defined. This study aimed to clarify the role of GABABR1 in DRN-mediated GABA to regulate 5-HT expression in multiple brain regions in male rats with high and low aggressive behavior. Rat models of highly and less aggressive behavior were established through social isolation plus resident intruder. On this basis, GABA content in the DRN and 5-HT contents in the PFC, hypothalamus, hippocampus and DRN were detected using ELISA. Co-expression of 5-HT and GB1 in the DRN was detected by immunofluorescence and immunoelectron microscopy at the tissue and subcellular levels, respectively. GB1-specific agonist baclofen and GB1-specific inhibitor CGP35348 were injected into the DRN by stereotaxic injection. Changes in 5-HT levels in the PFC, hypothalamus and hippocampus were detected afterward. After modeling, rats with highly aggressive behavior exhibited higher aggressive behavior scores, shorter latencies of aggression, and higher total distances in the open field test than rats with less aggressive behavior. The contents of 5-HT in the PFC, hypothalamus and hippocampus of rats with high and low aggressive behavior (no difference between the two groups) were significantly decreased, but the change in GABA content in the DRN was the opposite. GB1 granules could be found on synaptic membranes containing 5-HT granules, which indicated that 5-HT neurons in the DRN co-expressed with GB1, which also occurred in double immunofluorescence results. At the same time, we found that the expression of GB1 in the DRN of rats with high and low aggressive behavior was significantly increased, and the expression of GB1 in the DRN of rats with low aggressive behavior was significantly higher than that in rats with high aggressive behavior. Nevertheless, the expression of 5-HT in DRN was opposite in these two groups. After microinjection of baclofen into the DRN, the 5-HT contents in the PFC, hypothalamus and hippocampus of rats in each group decreased significantly. In contrast, the 5-HT contents in the PFC, hypothalamus and hippocampus of rats in each group increased significantly after injection with CGP35348. The significant increase in GABA in the DRN combined with the significant increase in GB1 in the DRN further mediated the synaptic inhibition effect, which reduced the 5-HT level of 5-HT neurons in the DRN, resulting in a significant decrease in 5-HT levels in the PFC, hypothalamus and hippocampus. Therefore, GB1-mediated GABA regulation of 5-HT levels in the PFC, hypothalamus and hippocampus is one of the mechanisms of highly and less aggressive behavior originating in the DRN. The increased GB1 level in the DRN of LA-behavior rats exhibited a greater degree of change than in the HA-group rats, which indicated that differently decreased 5-HT levels in the DRN may be the internal mechanisms of high and low aggression behaviors.

