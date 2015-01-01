Abstract

For some time, suicidal behavior has widely been regarded a by-product of depression or other psychiatric disorders. It was largely seen as the domain of psychiatrists and not studied or treated on its own. The last two decades have seen an increasing interest in the psychology of suicidal behavior, with a focus on the relationship between suicidal behavior and psychological risk factors such as hopelessness, entrapment, and rumination. From a health psychology perspective, suicidal behavior is conceptualized as actual conscious behavior, not merely as the residue of psychopathology.



A leading figure in this development has been Prof. Rory O'Connor, Director of the Suicidal Behaviour Research Lab at the University of Glasgow, UK. Prof. O'Connor and his team have been conducting a wide range of experimental and observational studies to better understand the psychology of suicidal behavior, inspiring many other researchers to follow suit. Importantly, Prof. O' Connor developed the integrated motivational volitional model of suicidal behavior, an extensive but intuitive model to understand suicidal behavior as the result of the interaction of different psychological risk factors. This model serves as the backbone of many scientific studies and clinical interventions, not only in the United Kingdom, but all around the globe.



As well as being a leading scientist, Prof. O' Connor is a great communicator, someone with a relentless drive and energy to engage with professionals, people with lived experience of suicide, their loved ones, and anybody else with an interest in the topic of suicide. He has become a prominent media personality, always giving 100% to get the message across that we should all talk about suicide, so that no one has to feel alone with their suicidal thoughts any longer.



It is therefore a logical step for Prof. O'Connor to write a popular science book on the topic he has spent two decades researching. At the beginning of May 2021, his book "When It Is Darkest" was released by Vermillion, which is part of the renowned Penguin Random House group. I expected to read a well written book that would provide an overview of the state-of-the-art research with clear directions for the future, but this book has even more to offer than that. Prof. O'Connor has been able to weave his scientific message with a highly personal account of his journey, both as a researcher and as a human being. This combination of highly personal reflections combined with recent scientific insights makes the book stand out from many other popular psychology books...

