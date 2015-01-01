Abstract

OBJECTIVEs This study aimed to investigate the prevalence of postpartum suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, and suicide mortality in studies conducted in the world based on the meta-analysis method.



METHOD The language of the searched articles was restricted to English, and searching was conducted in two databases until September 2019: Medline and Scopus. Samples and events were extracted from each study. After calculating the overall prevalence, several subgroup analyses were done. Further, the degree of heterogeneity was evaluated.Result Thirty-seven studies were eligible. The pooled prevalence was equal to 11% and Confidence Interval (CI) = 9-12. The prevalence of suicidal ideation was equal to 12% and CI = 11-14. The prevalence of attempted suicide was equal to 4% and CI = 1-7, and the prevalence of suicide mortality was equal to 4% and CI = 4-5. The heterogeneity of the studies was high.



DISCUSSION Our results suggest that one out of every 10 women in the postpartum period may report suicidal ideation, suggesting increased risk for suicidal ideation, suicide attempt, and suicide mortality in this population. Specific interventions targeting suicidal risk in the postpartum period are warranted.

