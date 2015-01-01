Abstract

Background Previous research on patients who self-harm has indicated potential negative effects from long hospital stays. Yet, such care has been reported to occur regularly. We conducted this questionnaire study to investigate how hospital staff, who treat self-harming patients, experience the relation between lengths of stay and self-harm behaviour, and the motives for non-beneficial hospital stays.



METHODS The respondents of the questionnaire were nurses and mental health workers employed at public inpatient wards in Stockholm, treating patients who self-harm. The questionnaire contained questions with fixed answers and room for comments. A total of 304 questionnaires were distributed to 13 wards at five clinics, and the response rate was 63%. The data were analysed with descriptive statistics and qualitative descriptive content analysis.



RESULTS The results show that most staff experienced that more than a week's stay either increased (57%) or had no effect (33%) on self-harm behaviour. Most respondents at most clinics considered the stays to be too long at their wards, and that the stays could be reduced. The respondents recognized several reasons for non-beneficial hospital stays, like fear of suicidal behaviour and doctors' fear of complaints. Patients appearing as demanding or fragile were thought to be given more care than others. The respondents' comments confirmed the majority's experience of detrimental effects from longer hospital stays.



CONCLUSIONS A majority of the health care staff experienced that patients who self-harm often receive too long hospital stays, with detrimental effects, and they had experienced several non-medical reasons for such care.

Language: en