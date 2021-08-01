Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Previous research has indicated that increases in traffic offenses are linked to increased crash involvement rates, making reductions in offending an appropriate measure for evaluating road safety interventions in the short-term. However, the extent to which traffic offending predicts fatal and serious injury (FSI) crash involvement risk is not well established, prompting this new Victorian (Australia) study.



METHOD: A preliminary cluster analysis was performed to describe the offense data and assess FSI crash involvement risk for each cluster. While controlling demographic and licensing variables, the key traffic offenses that predict future FSI crash involvement were then identified. The large sample size allowed the use of machine learning methods such as random forests, gradient boosting, and Least Absolute Shrinkage and Selection Operator (LASSO) regression. This was done for the 'all driver' sample and five sometimes overlapping groups of drivers; the young, the elderly, and those with a motorcycle license, a heavy vehicle license endorsement and/or a history of license bans.



RESULTS: With the exception of the group of drivers who had a history of bans, offense history significantly improved the accuracy of models predicting future FSI crash involvement using demographic and licensing data, suggesting that traffic offenses may be an important factor to consider when analyzing FSI crash involvement risk and the effects of road safety countermeasures.



CONCLUSIONS: The results are helpful for identifying driver groups to target with further road safety countermeasures, and for showing that machine learning methods have an important role to play in research of this nature. Practical Application: This research indicates with whom road safety interventions should particularly be applied. Changes to driver demerit policies to better target offenses related to FSI crash involvement and repeat traffic offenders, who are at greater risk of FSI crash involvement, are recommended.

