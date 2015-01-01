Abstract

Introduction

Geographic inaccessibility disproportionately affects health outcomes of rural populations due to lack of suitable transport, prolonged travel time, and poverty. Rural patients are left with few transport options to travel to a health facility. One common option is to travel by foot, which may present additional challenges, such as perceived lack of safety while transiting. We examined the correlates of perceived lack of safety when walking to a health facility and its association with treatment and psychosocial outcomes among adults living with HIV.

Methods

Data were collected from 101 adults living with HIV in Eastern Province, Zambia. All participants were receiving antiretroviral therapy at one of two health clinics. Perceived lack of safety was measured by asking respondents whether they felt unsafe traveling to and from the health facility in which they were receiving their HIV care. Outcomes included medication adherence, perceived stress, hope for the future, and barriers to pill taking. Linear and logistic regression methods were used to examine the correlates of perceived safety and its association with health outcomes.

Results

Being older, a woman, having a primary education, living farther from a health facility, traveling longer to reach a health facility, and owing money were associated with higher likelihood of feeling unsafe when traveling by foot to health facility. Perceived lack of safety was associated with medication nonadherence, higher level of stress, lower level of agency, and more barriers to pill taking.

Conclusions

Perceived lack of safety when traveling by foot to a health facility may be a barrier to better treatment and psychosocial outcomes, especially among rural patients. Practitioners and policymakers should consider implementation of differentiated HIV service delivery models to reduce frequent travel to health facilities and to alleviate ART patients' worry about lack of safety when traveling by foot to a health facility.

