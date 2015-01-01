Abstract

Introduction

Bicycle commuting has economic, environmental, and health benefits. However, it is not clear whether adults meet the physical activity guidelines when performing bicycle commuting in 'real-world' scenarios. This study aimed: (1) to verify whether adults reach the maximum heart rate percentage (%HRmax) recommended by the physical activity guidelines when doing bicycle commuting; (2) to compare the cardiorespiratory fitness of adults who meet and do not the physical activity guidelines and how they bicycle commute.

Methods

In experiment A, 20 healthy adults (25.1 ± 7.6years; 23.0 ± 1.9 kg/m2) were monitored during their habitual bicycle commuting using a Global Positioning System device with a HR monitor for one week. In experiment B, 20 healthy adults (27.8 ± 4.7years; 24.1 ± 3.1 kg/m2) were assessed (peak oxygen uptake, VO2peak; peak power output, PPO) and the following characteristics of the cycling route were compared between active and inactive individuals for one week: time commuting; distance covered; speed; %HRmax; time spent at a vigorous intensity.

Results

Participants in experiment A cycled at a moderate intensity (68.1 ± 8.7%HRmax) and covered ~4.2 ± 2.6 km per route. Meanwhile, the active and inactive individuals in experiment B showed similar VO2peak (P > 0.05), but the active participants reached a higher PPO (P < 0.05). Active individuals spent more time cycling, covered a higher distance, cycled at a higher speed, and showed a higher %HRmax and time spent at vigorous intensity than their inactive peers (Ps < 0.01).

Conclusion

Bicycle commuting should be encouraged for adults to meet the physical activity guidelines. Policymakers, companies, educational institutions should consider implementing measures to promote bicycle commuting.

