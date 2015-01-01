Abstract

Introduction

Automated vehicle (AV) technologies are one of the most highly disruptive transportation technologies that have the potential to transform the existing transportation systems and the associated impacts on public health and health equity. There have been numerous attempts to recognize and frame the consequences of AVs on public health; however, the uncertainties in impacts and extent of the impacts is not explored, while studies quantifying these impacts are non-existent.

Methods

In this paper, we introduce a 5-step mechanism through which AV can impact public health and health equity. We conduct a holistic and narrative review of the existing review studies about AVs' impacts and transportation-related health risk factors that are quantified via two pathways: traffic crash risk and air quality. We have then reviewed the existing quantification methodologies in the literature on each topic.

Results

In light of the literature review, we proposed a conceptual framework for full-chain impact assessment of automated vehicles on health and health equity through changes in transportation. The literature review effort showed the changes in transportation after AV implementation vary based on the assumptions of the travel demand models. Six quantification approaches were identified for AV safety evaluations, but their application is limited for full-chain health impact assessment of AVs. The literature about AV impacts on transportation related air pollution (TRAP) related health impacts is limited and requires further steps, including air quality modelling and health impact assessment. Finally, most of the studies on AVs' health equity impact assessment are speculative in nature and do not rely on data-driven analysis.

Conclusions

The proposed framework aims to provide researchers with a full-chain impact assessment framework for quantifying the health and equity impacts of AVs at the system level and identify the methodological gaps for future research.

