Abstract

Automobile safety driving technology is a hot topic in today's society, which is very significant to the social transportation system. Vehicle driving behavior monitoring is the foundation and core of safe driving techniques. The research on existing vehicle safety technology can not only improve the understanding of current safe driving research progress, but also provide reference for future researchers. This paper proposes a state recognition system based on a three-dimensional convolutional neural network, which can identify several improper states frequently encountered by drivers during driving, including drinking, making phone calls, and smoking, and can also issue alarm interventions. The system takes the collected continuous video frame information as the input of the three-dimensional convolutional network, carries out multi-level feature extraction and spatio-temporal information fusion, and identifies the driver state according to the extracted spatio-temporal features. The state is judged by the facial feature points of the video stream, and the design of the video surveillance driver state recognition system is completed. Then, the driver status recognition is improved and optimized, and finally, the actual deployment of the driver status recognition system on the mobile terminal is completed. A large number of experimental results show that the driver status recognition system proposed in this paper has achieved upper identification accuracy.

Language: en