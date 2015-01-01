Abstract

The current safety situation and the conclusions of a number of strategic and conceptual works require a broader integration of the population protection system into the areas of construction management. The approaches adopted by individual countries to this matter differ greatly. In the Czech Republic, the definition of constructions to which it is necessary to apply population protection requirements has not been dealt with sufficiently. The construction technical requirements from the point of view of population protection are also not sufficiently dealt with. This article presents a new draft procedure for designating the requirements for the relevant constructions of population protection in the Czech Republic. In addition, possible external hazards affecting the constructions or their strategic importance functions were assessed. In conclusion, the general, specific, and strategic requirements for constructions are set. The procedure is applied to the conditions of the Czech Republic, but it is also applicable in other countries. The area of public protection is closely related to Industry 4.0. Ensuring the protection of the population, as well as the safety of workers, employers, and production facilities, is one of the basic preconditions for the development of the industry.

