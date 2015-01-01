Abstract

BACKGROUND: This work investigated attitudes and public perception regarding the impact of allowing women to drive on social, environmental, and economic aspects of the sustainable development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The study includes the perspectives of both women and men towards the potential implications of this decree on society in general and women's well-being in particular.



METHODS: The methodology consisted of an online survey that was conducted before and after the decree was activated in 2017, where 62,065 individuals participated from thirteen provinces of the KSA. Geographic information systems (GISs) and statistical methods were applied to the obtained datasets to examine the geographical distribution and modeling of the effect of women driving on sustainable development of the KSA.



RESULTS: The results show that the attitudes towards allowing women to drive are geographically and statistically diverse. The study revealed that the economic impact of women driving was the highest significance, especially in increasing employment opportunities for women and decreasing household travel expenses for women.



CONCLUSION: Overall, 70.4% of respondents agreed that women driving will positively affect the sustainable development of the KSA in terms of social and economic impact. The study also revealed that geographic location is one of the dominating factors on the attitudes towards the social impact of women driving within 95% confidence interval. Additionally, participants strongly believe (with an agreement rate of 85.1%) that Saudi women driving will improve economic development and the female job market.

