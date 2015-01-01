Abstract

Accidents involving pedestrians often result in serious injury or death. The main goal of this conducted research is to evaluate selected devices that will help reduce the speed of vehicles on pedestrian crossings. Many devices from a group of "speed control measures" and "mid block tools" (refugee islands, speed tables, and raised pedestrian crossings) are examined to find the most effective ones. In our research, the range of reduction of a vehicle's speed is used as a main measure of effectiveness, but a wider statistical analysis was conducted as well. One of the results of the research is the identification of three categories of devices referred to as high effectives (good), medium effectives (intermediate), and low or lack of effectives (bad). The content of the paper starts by highlighting the reasons to reduce the vehicle's speed on pedestrian crossings (as an introduction). Next, we present the description of devices used to reduce the vehicle's speed with a presentation of the research of their effectiveness. The studies that have been conducted are described in the following chapters: first, the characteristic of method and location, second, with discussion, the results of research and identification of the three categories of devices. The paper is then summarized by conclusions and comments. The research only covered the issues of road traffic engineering. The research was made in Poland, but the conclusions could be useful worldwide due to similar traffic rules and technical solutions.