Abstract

Instances of traumatic brain injury (TBI) in the elderly have been increasing along with the aging of popula-tions. In the present study, we examined the effect of aging on long-term multidisciplinary in-patient rehabili-tation efficacy after TBI. Sixty-three patients with physical and cognitive impairments after TBI were enrolled in this study. Patients were divided into 4 age groups (≤ 24, 25-44, 45-64, ≥ 65 years) and the clinical charac-teristics and rehabilitation efficacy of each age group were determined. Functional disability was evaluated using motor and cognitive Functional Independence Measure (FIM) scores. Rehabilitation efficacy was assessed by FIM gains during rehabilitation and compared among the groups. There were no statistically significant dif-ferences in motor and cognitive FIM gains among the age groups. However, cognitive FIM gain was limited in a subset of ≥ 65 patients, and initial cognitive measures could not predict cognitive FIM improvement. These results indicate that chronological age is insufficient to accurately predict rehabilitation efficacy in older TBI patients, and that such patients should be considered candidates for intensive rehabilitation programs based on these results. Accurate prognostication of rehabilitation efficacy with continuing data collection is important when using rehabilitation resources for older TBI patients.

