|
Citation
|
Helbing AHB, Straughan AJ, Pasick LJ, Benito DA, Zapanta PE. Ann. Otol. Rhinol. Laryngol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Annals Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this study was to assess the nationwide incidence of ear foreign body (FB) presentations to the emergency department (ED) and analyze the most common FB consumer products encountered.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
consumer product safety; cotton-tipped applicators; ear foreign bodies; foreign bodies; jewelry foreign bodies; national electronic surveillance system