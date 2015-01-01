Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore the prognostic ability of the vestibular/ocular motor screening (VOMS), King-Devick (K-D) Test, and C3 Logix Trails A and B to identify protracted recovery from sports-related concussion (SRC) in patients aged 8 to 12 years.



DESIGN: Retrospective cohort analysis. SETTING: Specialty pediatric sports concussion clinic. PARTICIPANTS: A total of 114 youth athletes aged 8 to 12 years who were diagnosed with an SRC within 7 days of injury. INDEPENDENT VARIABLES: A positive screen on the VOMS, K-D, and C3 Logix Trails A and Trails B. Combined positive screens on multiple tests (ie, 2, 3, or all 4 positive screens of 4 possible). MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Recovery time in days and protracted recovery (recovery time ≥30-days) were the primary outcomes of interest.



RESULTS: A positive VOMS screen was associated with 1.31 greater days to SRC recovery (P = 0.02) than a negative VOMS screen. The K-D and C3 Logix tests were not significantly associated with recovery time, nor were any combinations of tests (P > 0.05). The VOMS demonstrated moderate prognostic ability to predict normal recovery (negative predictive value = 80.78% [95% CI = 63.73-90.95]). Overall predictive accuracy of normal versus protracted recovery was strongest when a participant screened positive on all 4 tests (Accuracy = 76.32% [95% CI = 67.45-83.78]).



CONCLUSIONS: The VOMS was associated with overall recovery time and proved to be a useful test to identify those who would experience a normal recovery time. Combining the 4 tests improved the prognostic accuracy of the protocol in predicting protracted versus normal recovery. These findings suggest that combining multiple, varied assessments of cognition and vestibular/ocular functions may better explain factors contributing to protracted recovery.

