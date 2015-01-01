Abstract

This case report involves a 17-year-old male referred for electrodiagnostic (EDX) evaluation with symptoms of tarsal tunnel syndrome after being stung by a stingray. EDX testing revealed moderate axonal injury localized to the tarsal tunnel. Subsequent exploratory surgery removed a stingray barb from the tarsal tunnel. The patient's symptoms nearly completely resolved at five weeks postoperative follow-up. EDX evaluation of this patient with delayed recovery proved to be a valuable component of management.

