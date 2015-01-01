Abstract

Sports deserve a special place in human life to impart healthy and refreshing wellbeing. However, sports activities, especially contact sports, renders athlete vulnerable to brain injuries. Athletes participating in a contact sport like boxing, rugby, American football, wrestling, and basketball are exposed to traumatic brain injuries (TBI) or concussions. The acute and chronic nature of these heterogeneous injuries provides a spectrum of dysfunctions that alters the neuronal, musculoskeletal, and behavioral responses of an athlete. Many sports-related brain injuries go unreported, but these head impacts trigger neurometabolic disruptions that contribute to long-term neuronal impairment. The pathophysiology of post-concussion and its underlying mechanisms are undergoing intense research. It also shed light on chronic disorders like Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. In this review, we examined post-concussion neurobehavioral changes, tools for early detection of signs, and their impact on the athlete. Further, we discussed the role of nutritional supplements in ameliorating neuropsychiatric diseases in athletes.

