Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the effects of vitamin D and exercise on balance, fall risk and quality of life (QoL) in postmenopausal women.



METHODS: In this prospective, randomized, controlled, single-blind study postmenopausal women aged 50-70 years were included. Participants with <25nmol/L 25(OH) vitamin D were randomized to 3 groups: group-I (vitamin D replacement) (n=21), group-II (core and balance exercises) (n=18), and group-III (vitamin D replacement plus core and balance exercises) (n=20). The participants with >75nmol/L 25(OH) vitamin D (group-IV) (n=40) were designated as control group and received the core and balance exercises. The participants were evaluated before and after 8 weeks with Berg balance test and Biodex balance system (postural stability and fall risk tests) for balance and Nottingham Health Profile (NHP) for QoL.



RESULTS: Group IV had better baseline BBT, NHP pain, NHP emotional reactions, NHP social isolation subdomain and total score. After treatment all groups showed significant improvement in balance (except group I, mediolateral stability index) and QoL (except group II). There was no significant difference between groups (I, II and III) after intervention.



CONCLUSION: Vitamin D replacement therapy has positive effects on balance and QoL. Core strengthening and balance exercises are essential for better balance and fall prevention in postmenopausal women. Any superior effect of vitamin D or exercise on each other was not determined.

