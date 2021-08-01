|
Citation
|
Chiappelli J, Kvarta M, Bruce H, Chen S, Kochunov P, Hong LE. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; 295: 711-716.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Stressful life events are known as risk factors for depression, though there is considerable heterogeneity in how people respond to stress. Previous studies have found an association between experience of stressful life events and the personality trait of openness to experience, which itself has been associated with intelligence, creativity, risk-taking, and other clinically relevant behaviors. In this study we explore the association between stressful life events and openness to experience as a potential developmental pathway to depression in the Amish and Mennonites, rural populations with high degree of social and environmental homogeneity.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Depression; Personality; Creativity; Early life stress