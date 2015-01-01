|
Kim D, Park K. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
OBJECTIVE: To identify factors that contribute to near-miss collisions between pedestrians and personal transportation devices (PTDs) in a university campus using a novel data collection method, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). PARTICIPANTS: A total of 3,349 pedestrians and 173 PTD riders were detected through UAV observations.
Bicycle; pedestrian; near-miss collision; personal transportation devices (PTDs); unmanned aircraft systems (UAS)