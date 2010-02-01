Abstract

Workplace alcohol and drug testing is increasingly used at employment, for regular checks, and in case of accident, incident, or suspicion of drug exposure. The test results provide valuable objective information about drug use in the society. At the Karolinska University Laboratory (Stockholm, Sweden), the number of samples from drug testing in the workplace has quadrupled in the last decade. Almost all urine samples are tested for amphetamines (amphetamine, methamphetamine and MDMA), benzodiazepines (prescribed substances), cannabis, cocaine and opiates, and some also for alcohol (i.e. the metabolites ethyl glucuronide and ethyl sulfate) and drugs such as tramadol and oxycodone. The proportion of samples that test positive for one or more drugs has increased steadily in recent years to over 5%. Substances commonly detected are, in order of appearance, cannabis, amphetamines (amphetamine and MDMA), benzodiazepines, opiates (mainly codeine and only few due to heroin use), and cocaine. Other common substances are alcohol, tramadol, and oxycodone, but these are only tested for in a limited, and possibly selected, proportion of samples. After an MRO has reviewed the positive laboratory results, about 30% of cases are excluded mainly due to legal prescription as medicine. In 2020, the proportion of positive test results decreased, possibly due to reduced access to illicit drugs during the corona pandemic. In summary, results from drug testing in the workplace indicate that illicit use of drugs shows an increasing trend in Sweden.

Language: sv