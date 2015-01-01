Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Child sexual abuse (CSA) is a growing public health concern with health, academic and psychosocial implications. The aim of this study was to determine the prevalence, pattern and predictors of CSA among secondary school students.



METHODS: This was a cross-sectional study carried out among adolescents in four secondary schools in Enugu Metropolis, Nigeria. A pretested self-administered questionnaire was used to collect information from 325 adolescents and data was analysed with a significance level set at P ≤ 0.05.



RESULTS: The prevalence of CSA in this study was 116 (35.7%). While the majority 20 (40%) of the victims were forced to watch pornography, most of the perpetrators were neighbours 34 (29.3%). A higher proportion of the victims were abused once, 79 (68.1%); when they were between 12 and 18 years old, 62 (53.4%); and at home, 39 (33.6%). Grouped ages, whom the child lived with, father's and mother's education, and father's occupation were statistically significant on bivariate analysis. Predictors of CSA were students in senior secondary school Class 2 (SSS2) and those whose fathers were employed.



CONCLUSION: Our study revealed a high prevalence of CSA. Comprehensive sexuality education and legislative policies should be implemented to educate adolescents and deter perpetrators.

