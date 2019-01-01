|
Lee DW, Choi SY, Kim JW, Kwon TG, Lee ST. Maxillofac. Plast. Reconstr. Surg. 2021; 43(1): 35.
BACKGROUND: This study aimed to analyze the impact of COVID-19 on oral and maxillofacial fracture in Daegu by comparing the demographic data in 2019 and 2020, retrospectively. We collected data from all patients having trauma who visited the emergency room for oral and maxillofacial fractures.
COVID-19; Pandemic; Corona; Facial fracture; Oral and maxillofacial fracture