Ideta MML, Oliveira LM, de Castro GL, Santos MAL, Simões ELJ, Gonçalves DB, de Amorim RLO. Surg. Neurol. Int. 2021; 12: e399.
34513165
BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) represents one of the leading public health problems and a significant cause of neurological damage. Unintentional causes of TBI are the most frequent. However, fruit falling over the head causing TBI is extremely rare. In the Amazon region, accidents with ouriços, a coconut-like shell fruit, seem relatively common. However, to the best our knowledge, it has never been described in a scientific journal before. Therefore, we aim to evaluate a series of TBI caused by this tropical fruit.
Epidemiology; Unintentional injury; Traumatic brain injury; Amazon; Brazil nut tree