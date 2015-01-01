Abstract

BACKGROUND: Head injury is referred to as a "silent epidemic" globally. Studies regarding epidemiology of head injury are very few especially in Kerala and most have conflicting reports. Unlike developed countries, there is no well-established system for collecting and managing information on traumatic brain injury (TBI) in India, especially in Kerala. The present study shares the difficulties encountered and the insights acquired by conducting a registry-based epidemiological pilot study for collecting a baseline data of traumatic head injury patients in a tertiary care center in Kerala.



METHODS: The pilot study was conducted to know the efficiency of present reporting system of a tertiary hospital in Kerala. We tried to collect retrospective data from December 2018 to December 2019 in the department of neurosurgery. As there was no standardized protocol or electronic database for data collection in hospital, we made a sample proforma for data collection. The patient details were obtained from medical records (case sheets), resident doctor's, and staff nurse's notes which included demography, clinical details, and radiological findings which were analyzed.



RESULTS: We were not able to fill the full details regarding demography, prehospital data, and clinicoetiological details which are important as far as head injury management is considered. The hospital records were grossly inadequate for full retrieval of information. Inadequate case definition and lack of centralized electronic reporting mechanisms were some of the major difficulties we faced obviating the need for collecting, managing, and utilizing epidemiological data using an electronic database.



CONCLUSION: We believe that the present pilot study will give an insight regarding the difficulties encountered in collecting data regarding TBI. This study will be the first of its kind in Kerala highlighting the importance of maintaining a proper head injury electronic registry. The data from this study would definitely guide future experimental operational research on these unexplored areas which will be relevant in head injury policy-making in Kerala as well as in India.

