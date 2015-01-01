Abstract

Across the world, women experience significant rates of sexual assault and there is a need to strengthen support services offered to survivors. Group therapy could provide an important addition to services that support healing and growth; however, the effectiveness of group therapy interventions with survivors of adult sexual assault is not well understood and clearer insights into designing and running group therapy interventions require further exploration. This review synthesizes literature exploring group therapy for survivors of adult sexual assault to inform future interventions and research implementing group therapy. A systematic approach was used to gather literature describing and evaluating group therapy interventions with survivors of adult sexual assault. Of the initial 466 articles identified through a comprehensive search strategy including database and hand searches, 32 met the inclusion criteria by describing a group therapy intervention conducted with survivors of adult sexual assault. A thematic approach to analysis was conducted to synthesize and collate the literature.



FINDINGS explore potentially useful strategies and characteristics of group therapy with survivors of adult sexual assault and make recommendations for the design and evaluation of future interventions. Group therapy has potential as a valuable support service provided to survivors but further rigorous research and evaluations are required to better capture outcomes and understand how to design and implement effective interventions.

