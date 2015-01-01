SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Klomek AB, Catalan LH, Apter A. World J. Psychiatry 2021; 11(8): 403-411.

(Copyright © 2021, Baishideng Publishing Group)

10.5498/wjp.v11.i8.403

34513604

Suicidal behaviors in adolescence are a major public health concern. The dramatic rise in self-injurious behaviors among adolescents has led to an overwhelming increase in the number of those presenting to the emergency rooms. The intervention described below was constructed on the basis of brief and focused interventions that were found to be effective among suicidal adults using an adaptation of interpersonal psychotherapy for adolescents. The intervention has four main objectives: first, a focused treatment for reducing suicide risk; second, a short and immediate response; third, building a treatment plan based on understanding the emotional distress and interpersonal aspects underlying suicidal behavior; and lastly, to generate hope among adolescents and their parents. The intervention includes intensive five weekly sessions, followed by 3 mo of email follow-up.


Adolescents; Suicide; Depression; Crisis intervention; Interpersonal psychotherapy

