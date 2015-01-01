Abstract

The assessment of cannabinoid concentrations in blood with regard to psychoactive effects is particularly important in traffic offences. A direct correlation is not established, but Huestis et al. have established calculation models for estimating the time of consumption. However, in view of recent studies on abstinence phases of chronic users, reliability is not assured. From cannabinoid plasma concentrations of 3 controlled studies (from 15 minutes to 4-8 hours after smoking, number of subjects depending on time 22-79) the time of consumption was estimated with the Huestis formulas in the form of the 95 % confidence interval and compared with the actual time course. Out of 449 values of occasional consumers, 15.8 % with model I (THC concentration only) were outside die estimated range, for chronic consumers this was 46.1 % of the 280 values. With model II (quotient of THC and THC-COOH) these were 21.6 % and 18.2 %, with the combination of both models only 5.6 % and 6.4 % were outside the estimated range. Regardless of the frequency of consumption, 94.1 % of the estimates were correct. With increasing distance to inhalation, the estimate becomes uncertain. At 8 hours after consumption 22.7 % of all estimates were already unreliable. In 9 subjects without cannabis use (placebo), the models consistently estimated the time of use as 0.33 to 12 hours in the past, regardless of the actual time of day (study from 9 to 17 o'clock). The Huestis formulas for estimating the time of use can be considered reliable using the combination of models, but only for a rather short period of time. With time differences of 8 hours or more there is considerable uncertainty. This is especially true for chronic users. If their last consumption was even longer ago, no reliable result can be obtained.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving



===



Die Beurteilung von Cannabinoidkonzentrationen im Blut hinsichtlich eines möglichen Rauschzustandes ist insbesondere bei Verkehrsdelikten von Bedeutung. Eine direkte Korrelation ist nicht etabliert, von Huestis et al. wurden allerdings Rechenmodelle zur Abschätzung des Konsumzeitpunktes etabliert. Angesichts neuerer Studien zu Abstinenzphasen chronischer Konsumenten ist die Zuverlässigkeit jedoch nicht gesichert. Aus Cannabinoidplasmakonzentrationen von 3 kontrollierten Studien (ab 15 Minuten bis 4-8 Stunden nach Rauchbeginn, Probandenzahl je nach Zeitpunkt 22-79) wurden mit den "Huestis-Formeln" die Konsumzeitpunkte in Form des 95 %-Konfidenzintervalls geschätzt und mit dem tatsächlichen Zeitverlauf verglichen. Von 449 Werten von Gelegenheitskonsumenten lagen 15,8 % mit Modell 1 (nur THC-Konzentration) außerhalb des geschätzten Bereichs, bei chronischen Konsumenten 46,1 % der 280 Werte. Mit Modell II (Quotient aus THC und THC-COOH) waren das 21,6 % und 18,2 %, mit der Kombination beider Modelle lagen nur 5,6 % beziehungsweise 6,4 % außerhalb des Schätzbereichs. Unabhängig von der Konsumfrequenz trafen 94,1 % der Schätzungen zu. Mit zunehmendem Abstand zum Konsum wird die Schätzung unsicher. 8 Stunden nach Konsum lagen schon 22,7 % aller Schätzungen falsch. Bei 9 Probanden ohne Cannabiskonsum (Placebo) schätzten die Modelle den Konsumzeitpunkt durchgängig als 0,33 bis 12 Stunden zurückliegend, unabhängig von der tatsächlichen Tageszeit (Studie von 9 bis 17 Uhr). Die "Huestis-Formeln" zur Schätzung des Konsumzeitpunktes können unter Verwendung der Modellkombination zwar als zuverlässig angesehen werden, allerdings nur für einen eher kurzen Zeitraum, bei Zeitdifferenzen von 8 Stunden oder mehr besteht eine erhebliche Unsicherheit. Dies betrifft vor allem chronische Konsumenten. Wenn deren letzter Konsum noch länger zurückliegt, ergibt sich kein verlässliches Ergebnis.

Language: de