Citation
Toennes SW, Theunissen EL, Ramaekers JG. Blutalkohol 2020; 57(6): 321-330.
Vernacular Title
Überprüfung der Zuverlässigkeit der "Huestis-Formeln" zur Schätzung des Cannabiskonsumzeitpunkts
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
The assessment of cannabinoid concentrations in blood with regard to psychoactive effects is particularly important in traffic offences. A direct correlation is not established, but Huestis et al. have established calculation models for estimating the time of consumption. However, in view of recent studies on abstinence phases of chronic users, reliability is not assured. From cannabinoid plasma concentrations of 3 controlled studies (from 15 minutes to 4-8 hours after smoking, number of subjects depending on time 22-79) the time of consumption was estimated with the Huestis formulas in the form of the 95 % confidence interval and compared with the actual time course. Out of 449 values of occasional consumers, 15.8 % with model I (THC concentration only) were outside die estimated range, for chronic consumers this was 46.1 % of the 280 values. With model II (quotient of THC and THC-COOH) these were 21.6 % and 18.2 %, with the combination of both models only 5.6 % and 6.4 % were outside the estimated range. Regardless of the frequency of consumption, 94.1 % of the estimates were correct. With increasing distance to inhalation, the estimate becomes uncertain. At 8 hours after consumption 22.7 % of all estimates were already unreliable. In 9 subjects without cannabis use (placebo), the models consistently estimated the time of use as 0.33 to 12 hours in the past, regardless of the actual time of day (study from 9 to 17 o'clock). The Huestis formulas for estimating the time of use can be considered reliable using the combination of models, but only for a rather short period of time. With time differences of 8 hours or more there is considerable uncertainty. This is especially true for chronic users. If their last consumption was even longer ago, no reliable result can be obtained.
Language: de
Keywords
Droge; Bewertung; Konzentration (chem); Blut; Berechnung; Rauchen; Rechenmodell; Verlässlichkeit (stat); Zeitpunkt