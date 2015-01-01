|
Mußhoff F, Skopp G, Madea B, Maas A. Blutalkohol 2020; 58(5): 260-269.
Amphetamine und das Medikamentenprivileg im Straßenverkehr
(Copyright © 2020, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
On the one hand, amphetamine (racemic D,L-amphetamine, ratio 1:1) is used as an illegal drug; but on the other hand, especially D-amphetamine serves to treat narcolepsy and preferentially activity deficiency/ hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Recently, in Germany, lisdexamfetamine has been authorized to treat adults. Lisdexamfetamine is a so-called prodrug, which releases D-amphetamine as the active substance. Therefore, following administration of lisdexamfetamine, D-amphetamine will be detectable in body fluids and hair. However, the additional detection of L-amphetamine points to a combined or even sole use of the illegal drug. In routine analysis, separation of D- und L-amphetamine is usually not performed. Differentiation of both enantiomers is possible by either using a chiral reagent for derivatization or a chiral column for separation of the crude extract. In some cases of driving under the influence of drugs, racemic amphetamine could be detected following analysis of blood, urine or hair; in these cases, the privilege of being spared from penal sanctions due to medication is dropped. This applies to an administrative offence (paragraf 24a Absatz 2 Straßenverkehrsgesetz (StVG) according to the German legislation) as well as to the fitness to drive. In cases of doubt, at least, the authors suggest implementation of analytical methods that are able to differentiate between an intended use of the medication or the combined/ sole use of the illegal drug.
Droge; Arzneimittel; Fahrtauglichkeit; Deutschland; Chemische Analyse; Blut; Urin; Fallstudie; Haar; Straßenverkehrsrecht