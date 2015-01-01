Abstract

On the one hand, amphetamine (racemic D,L-amphetamine, ratio 1:1) is used as an illegal drug; but on the other hand, especially D-amphetamine serves to treat narcolepsy and preferentially activity deficiency/ hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Recently, in Germany, lisdexamfetamine has been authorized to treat adults. Lisdexamfetamine is a so-called prodrug, which releases D-amphetamine as the active substance. Therefore, following administration of lisdexamfetamine, D-amphetamine will be detectable in body fluids and hair. However, the additional detection of L-amphetamine points to a combined or even sole use of the illegal drug. In routine analysis, separation of D- und L-amphetamine is usually not performed. Differentiation of both enantiomers is possible by either using a chiral reagent for derivatization or a chiral column for separation of the crude extract. In some cases of driving under the influence of drugs, racemic amphetamine could be detected following analysis of blood, urine or hair; in these cases, the privilege of being spared from penal sanctions due to medication is dropped. This applies to an administrative offence (paragraf 24a Absatz 2 Straßenverkehrsgesetz (StVG) according to the German legislation) as well as to the fitness to drive. In cases of doubt, at least, the authors suggest implementation of analytical methods that are able to differentiate between an intended use of the medication or the combined/ sole use of the illegal drug.



Amphetamin (racemisches D,L-Amphetamin, 1:1 Gemisch aus D- und L-Amphetamin) wird einerseits als Droge konsumiert, andererseits wird insbesondere D-Amphetamin als Medikament zur Therapie der Narkolepsie, vorrangig aber zur Behandlung der Aufmerksamkeitsdefizit-/ Hyperaktivitätsstörung (ADHS) eingesetzt. In Deutschland wurde vor kurzem das Präparat Elvanse (R) mit dem Wirkstoff Lisdexamfetamin auch zur Behandlung von Erwachsenen zugelassen. Lisdexamfetamin ist ein sogenanntes Prodrug, aus dem D-Amphetamin freigesetzt wird. Daher findet man bei Einnahme dieses Medikamentes auch nur D-Amphetamin in Körperflüssigkeiten oder Haaren. Wird dagegen auch L-Amphetamin nachgewiesen, spricht dies für einen zusätzlichen, unter Umständen alleinigen Konsum von Amphetamin als Rauschmittel. D- und L-Amphetamin werden bei den üblichen Routineuntersuchungen nicht aufgetrennt; eine Differenzierung ist jedoch durch Spezialanalysen - Derivatisierung mit chiralen Reagenzien oder Trennung des Extraktes auf einer chiralen Säule - möglich. Bei einer solchen Analyse von Serum-, Urin- und Haarproben von fahrauffälligen Personen unter einer Medikation mit Lisdexamfetamin konnte in einigen Fällen das Racemat nachgewiesen werden, sodass das sogenannte Medikamentenprivileg bezogen auf Paragraf 24a Absatz 2 Straßenverkehrsgesetz (StVG) oder im Rahmen der Fahreignungsdiagnostik dann entfällt. Zumindest in Zweifelsfällen sind entsprechende Analysen zur Differenzierung einer bestimmungsgemäßen Einnahme von einem zusätzlichen/ alleinigen Rauschmittelkonsum anzuraten.

