Hartung B, Steiner I, Hamker N, Ritz-Timme S, Daldrup T. Blutalkohol 2020; 58(5): 249-259.

Vernacular Title

Serummethanolkonzentrationen nach unkontrollierter Aufnahme erheblicher Alkoholmengen über längere Zeiträume

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In a drinking trial test persons could consume alcohol ad libitum for several hours. The consumed beverages were documented. Blood samples were taken both during the consumption of alcohol and on the following morning. So, blood ethanol and serum methanol concentrations were documented over a period of several hours. In first line, the consumption of wine caused serum methanol concentrations around 10 mg/l. The assumption that a blood ethanol concentration above around 0.20 ‰ blocks the metabolism of methanol could be confirmed. (A)

Im Rahmen eines Trinkversuchs konnten Probanden über viele Stunden Alkohol ad libitum konsumieren, wobei die konsumierten Alkoholmengen dokumentiert wurden. Am Tag des Alkoholkonsums sowie am Folgemorgen erfolgten verschiedene Blutentnahmen, sodass die Blutethanolkonzentrationen und die Serummethanolkonzentrationen im vielstündigen Zeitverlauf ersichtlich sind. Es zeigte sich, dass in erster Linie der Konsum von Wein zu Serummethanolkonzentrationen im Bereich um 10 mg/I führen kann. Der geltenden Annahme, dass im Bereich oberhalb von etwa 0.20 ‰ Blutethanolkonzentration eine Hemmung des Methanolabbaus besteht, ist zuzustimmen.


Language: de

Keywords

Ethanol; Versuch; Blutalkoholgehalt; Trunkenheit; Dauer (Zeit); Methanol

