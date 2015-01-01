|
Citation
|
Hartung B, Steiner I, Hamker N, Ritz-Timme S, Daldrup T. Blutalkohol 2020; 58(5): 249-259.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Serummethanolkonzentrationen nach unkontrollierter Aufnahme erheblicher Alkoholmengen über längere Zeiträume
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In a drinking trial test persons could consume alcohol ad libitum for several hours. The consumed beverages were documented. Blood samples were taken both during the consumption of alcohol and on the following morning. So, blood ethanol and serum methanol concentrations were documented over a period of several hours. In first line, the consumption of wine caused serum methanol concentrations around 10 mg/l. The assumption that a blood ethanol concentration above around 0.20 ‰ blocks the metabolism of methanol could be confirmed. (A)
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Ethanol; Versuch; Blutalkoholgehalt; Trunkenheit; Dauer (Zeit); Methanol