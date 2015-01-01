|
Puschel K, Graw M, Zwerger D, Kollra HG, Brieler P. Blutalkohol 2020; 57(4): 211-214.
Wissenschaftlicher Alkoholselbsterfahrungsversuch in der richterlichen Fortbildung
The program of the advanced training conference at the German Judges Academy includes (regularly) a scientifically supported drinking experiment, in which 33 judges took part in 2019. After observing a waiting period, breath and blood alcohol measurements were carried out, further data were collected by interview the next morning and a reaction test was carried out parallel to the drinking test. Reports are made on the results of the measurements and the reaction test, as well as the experiences and findings of the participants, for example for their professional activity.
Language: de
Versuch; Blutalkoholgehalt; Trunkenheit; Reaktionsverhalten; Erfahrung (menschl); Messung