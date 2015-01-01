Abstract

The program of the advanced training conference at the German Judges Academy includes (regularly) a scientifically supported drinking experiment, in which 33 judges took part in 2019. After observing a waiting period, breath and blood alcohol measurements were carried out, further data were collected by interview the next morning and a reaction test was carried out parallel to the drinking test. Reports are made on the results of the measurements and the reaction test, as well as the experiences and findings of the participants, for example for their professional activity.



===



Zum Programm der Fortbildungstagung an der Deutschen Richterakademie gehört (regelmäßig) ein wissenschaftlich begleiteter Trinkversuch, an dem im Jahr 2019 33 Richter und Richterinnen teilnahmen. Nach Einhaltung einer Karenzzeit wurden eine Atemalkoholmessung und Blutalkoholbestimmung durchgeführt, am nächsten Morgen weitere Daten per Interview erhoben und parallel zum Trinktest ein Reaktionstest durchgeführt. Berichtet wird über die Ergebnisse der Messungen und des Reaktionstests, sowie die Erfahrungen und Erkenntnisse der Teilnehmer, beispielsweise für die berufliche Tätigkeit.

Language: de