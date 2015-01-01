SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Puschel K, Graw M, Zwerger D, Kollra HG, Brieler P. Blutalkohol 2020; 57(4): 211-214.

Vernacular Title

Wissenschaftlicher Alkoholselbsterfahrungsversuch in der richterlichen Fortbildung

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The program of the advanced training conference at the German Judges Academy includes (regularly) a scientifically supported drinking experiment, in which 33 judges took part in 2019. After observing a waiting period, breath and blood alcohol measurements were carried out, further data were collected by interview the next morning and a reaction test was carried out parallel to the drinking test. Reports are made on the results of the measurements and the reaction test, as well as the experiences and findings of the participants, for example for their professional activity.

===

Zum Programm der Fortbildungstagung an der Deutschen Richterakademie gehört (regelmäßig) ein wissenschaftlich begleiteter Trinkversuch, an dem im Jahr 2019 33 Richter und Richterinnen teilnahmen. Nach Einhaltung einer Karenzzeit wurden eine Atemalkoholmessung und Blutalkoholbestimmung durchgeführt, am nächsten Morgen weitere Daten per Interview erhoben und parallel zum Trinktest ein Reaktionstest durchgeführt. Berichtet wird über die Ergebnisse der Messungen und des Reaktionstests, sowie die Erfahrungen und Erkenntnisse der Teilnehmer, beispielsweise für die berufliche Tätigkeit.


Language: de

Keywords

Versuch; Blutalkoholgehalt; Trunkenheit; Reaktionsverhalten; Erfahrung (menschl); Messung

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print