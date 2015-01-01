|
Citation
|
Szewczyk A, Hof C, Muller A, Kocyigit D, Jungen H, Aboutara N, Iwersen-Bergmann S, Andresen-Streichert H. Blutalkohol 2020; 57(4): 197-203.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Vorkommen und Bedeutung von Pregabalin bei Verkehrsdelikten in Deutschland. Eine Prävalenzstudie
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The aim of the study was to determine the occurrence and relevance of Pregabalin - an anticonvulsant drug - in traffic offences. A total prevalence of 3.3 % was detected in the areas of Hamburg, Köln and Aachen. Judged by the identification of at least one additional substance in most of the cases (20/23), the specific influence of Pregabalin on the safety of driving cannot be certainly evaluated in these cases. Still the results show, that a standard analysis of Pregabalin in cases of traffic offences is not necessary in the examined areas, as in none of the cases Pregabalin was viewed as the sole decisive factor for the reduced driving safety. (A)
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Droge; Arzneimittel; Fahrtauglichkeit; Frequenz; Gesetzesübertretung