Abstract

The aim of the study was to determine the occurrence and relevance of Pregabalin - an anticonvulsant drug - in traffic offences. A total prevalence of 3.3 % was detected in the areas of Hamburg, Köln and Aachen. Judged by the identification of at least one additional substance in most of the cases (20/23), the specific influence of Pregabalin on the safety of driving cannot be certainly evaluated in these cases. Still the results show, that a standard analysis of Pregabalin in cases of traffic offences is not necessary in the examined areas, as in none of the cases Pregabalin was viewed as the sole decisive factor for the reduced driving safety. (A)



===



In dieser Studie wurden das Vorkommen und die Bedeutung des Antikonvulsivums Pregabalin bei Verkehrsdelikten untersucht. Für die Einzugsgebiete Hamburg, Köln und Aachen wurde für den Untersuchungszeitraum eine Gesamt-Prävalenz von 3,3 % ermittelt. Eine Beurteilung des konkreten Einflusses von Pregabalin auf die Fahrtüchtigkeit bei diesen Fällen ist abschließend nicht sicher möglich, da in fast allen positiven Fällen (20/23) mindestens eine weitere Substanz nachgewiesen wurde. Dennoch lässt sich aus den Ergebnissen ableiten, dass bei Verkehrsdelikten eine standardmäßige Analyse von Pregabalin in den untersuchten Einzugsgebieten nicht zwingend notwendig ist, da Pregabalin in keinem der hier untersuchten Fälle alleine als ausschlaggebend für eine verminderte Fahrsicherheit angesehen wurde.

Language: de