Munoz CG, Venta AC. J. Int. Migr. Integr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Prairie Centre of Excellence for Research on Immigration and Integration, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Violence risk assessment tools are often criticized, particularly when administered to ethnic minorities for whom the measure was not originally developed, partly because they fail to consider unique contextual and individual factors that could potentially lead to erroneous conclusions and deleterious effects on the individuals, society, and the legal system. This study examined the concurrent validity of a risk assessment tool (i.e., Structured Assessment of Violence Risk in Youth; SAVRY) in relation to self-reported and caregiver-reported conduct problems, such as delinquent behavior (SDQ; Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire) in a sample of recently immigrated youth in the USA. Additionally, it examined the role of unique individual factors, criminal attitudes, and acculturation stress, while predicting conduct problems through the SAVRY.
