Abstract

Suicidal behaviour is as significant a public-health concern in the global South as it is worldwide. In this article we offer a review of studies on suicidal behaviour in two countries in the global South - one in Asia (Bangladesh) and one in Africa (South Africa). A total of 20 South African and 16 Bangladeshi articles published between 2008 and 2018 were selected using PubMed and Google Scholar databases. Only empirical, research-based articles with an explicit focus on the prevalence and causes of suicide in both countries were screened and selected for this review. The review confirms that in both countries suicidal behaviour tends to be higher among certain younger age groups and people of low socio-economic status. In South Africa, non-fatal suicide attempts are more evident among females, whereas fatal suicidal behaviour is more common among males. In Bangladesh, both fatal and non-fatal suicidal behaviour are more evident among females than males. Mental-health-related problems are prominently reflected as strong factors associated with suicidal behaviour in South African literature, while social factors such as marital disharmony, violence, and family problems pervade the Bangladeshi literature. From studying the extant literature, we propose that while large-scale surveys and observatories are needed, it is equally necessary for researchers to conduct more in-depth qualitative research, specifically taking into account gender, to have a richer and more nuanced appreciation of the psychosocial issues and socio-cultural contexts of suicidal behaviour. Comparative, transnational research between the two countries is also recommended. The development of national and subnational databases and surveillance systems, the extension of mental-health support, reduction of gender and economic inequalities, and promotion of social cohesiveness are some of the critical intervention strategies necessary to prevent suicidal behaviour in both South Africa and Bangladesh.

