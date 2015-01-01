|
Citation
|
Liebenberg J, Toit PL, Saayman G, Steenkamp V. Afr. Safety Promot. 2020; 18(1): 61-80.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Institute for Social and Health Sciences, University of South Africa)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
South Africa (SA) is faced with continuing challenges pertaining to drug and alcohol abuse. Currently, there is a paucity of information regarding the involvement of non-alcohol substances in road-traffic accidents, as drugged-driving cases are seldom identified or prosecuted. The aim of this study was to establish the prevalence and profile of drug and alcohol use among drivers involved in fatal road accidents African Safety Promotion
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
alcohol; Drivers; Drugs; Fatal; South Africa