Abstract

This paper positions gender-based violence (GBV) as an issue that affects employees in the private sector, considering that global statistics show that at least 35% of women across the world experience some kind of GBV in their lifetime. GBV has presented many challenges to all stakeholders for decades. While multiple research reports and interventions have been published on the prevalence and scope of this issue, there is little evidence available on the progress being made towards its elimination. It has become clear that addressing this issue will necessitate multi-sectoral collaboration and participation, since government and non-government organisations on their own have not made significant progress in spite of their many focused efforts. Within the framework of the global sustainability objectives (GSOs) calls have increasingly been made on the private sector to address the inextricably linked issues of gender inequality and GBV, but it still seems unclear how organisations in the private sector can address it and why it is their responsibility. Most forms of GBV are not perpetrated by strangers and thus remain unreported. The social, physical, emotional and financial consequences for all stakeholders are exacerbated by the stigma associated with GBV, which makes it difficult for victims and perpetrators to seek help. By acknowledging that both victims and perpetrators are among their employees, private-sector organisations can make this topic far more communicable, can put support structures in place, and can allocate resources to address this issue. The discussion concludes with specific recommendations of how the private sector can participate and collaborate in eliminating GBV.

