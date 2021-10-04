Abstract

A Depression is one of the major mental illnesses of today's generation and is a common mental disorder. Depression is characterized by a loss of interest and a persistent sadness in activities that people usually enjoy, associated with an inability to carry out daily activities, for at least two weeks. Also, people with depression typically have several of the following a change in appetite; loss of energy; anxiety; sleeping more or less; reduced concentration; indecisiveness; restlessness; feelings of worthlessness, guilt, or hopelessness; along with thoughts of self-harm or suicide. Depression is treatable, with cognitive therapies or antidepressant medication or a combination of these. The descriptive cross-sectional study was carried out to assess the level of depression among university students of Arghakhanchi district. The self-administered, pre-tested questionnaire, including the Beck Depression Inventory (BDI), was used to collect information on demographics, personal and academic factors, and depression level. Informed written consent was taken with a questionnaire. Collected data from university students were entered and analysed using (SPSS) software version 25. Chi-square test was used in this research to find out the association between the variables. Out of the total students, 40.6% of students were suffering from mild to the extremely severe level of depression, and remaining 59.4% of the students were normal.



RESULTS shows statistically significant association between age & depression (p=0.005), ethnicity & depression (p=0.0035) and faculty of study and depression (p=0.003). The high prevalence of depression among university students is an alarming figure that needs urgent attention and warrants towards strategic planning with the need for primary and secondary prevention measures.

