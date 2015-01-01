|
Soto AJ, Trahan A, McGrath J. Appl. Psychol. Crim. Justice 2021; 16(1): 22.
(Copyright © 2021, San Houston State University, College of Criminal Justice)
unavailable
unavailable
The current study was designed to test a full systemic model of social disorganization and develop better indicators for intervening variables. Data come from the 2002-2003 Seattle Neighborhoods and Crime Survey (n = 2,200). Measures include six exogenous structural variables. Intervening variables are neighboring, social networks, and collective efficacy. Structural equation modeling was used to explore the direct and indirect effects of these measures on crime victimization.
Language: en