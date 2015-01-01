SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Soto AJ, Trahan A, McGrath J. Appl. Psychol. Crim. Justice 2021; 16(1): 22.

(Copyright © 2021, San Houston State University, College of Criminal Justice)

Abstract

The current study was designed to test a full systemic model of social disorganization and develop better indicators for intervening variables. Data come from the 2002-2003 Seattle Neighborhoods and Crime Survey (n = 2,200). Measures include six exogenous structural variables. Intervening variables are neighboring, social networks, and collective efficacy. Structural equation modeling was used to explore the direct and indirect effects of these measures on crime victimization.

RESULTS show neighboring had a direct positive effect and an indirect negative effect via collective efficacy on crime victimization. Two constructs for social networks emerged. Neighborhood networks showed a negative indirect effect on victimization via collective efficacy. Non-neighborhood networks showed a direct positive effect on victimization. Implications of the findings, as well as limitations and directions for future research, are discussed.


Keywords: social disorganization, neighboring, informal social control, victimization


