Abstract

PURPOSE: This study estimated self-reported perceived negative marijuana use consequences among a national sample of U.S. young adults, examining consequence prevalence differences by use frequency, college attendance, living situation, employment, sex, and race/ethnicity; and use frequency/sociodemographic characteristic interactions.



METHODS: A subsample of 1,212 respondents from the 2004-2018 class cohorts of 12th grade students participating in the nationally-representative Monitoring the Future study was surveyed up to two times from modal ages 19 through 22 (in 2008-2019). Respondents self-reported negative consequences related to their own past 12-month marijuana use. Bivariate and multivariable models examined subgroup differences in consequence prevalence.



RESULTS: Approximately 60% of those using frequently (20+ use occasions in the past 30 days) and 35% of those using non-frequently reported negative consequences. Among all young adult marijuana users, 31.1% reported emotional/physical consequences, 12.9% performance/financial consequences, and 12.3% relational consequences. Use frequency was positively associated with consequence likelihood, excluding regret and unsafe driving. Among college students, frequent use was more strongly associated with any and performance/financial consequences. Controlling for use frequency, men reported more performance/financial consequences; relational consequences were higher among Hispanic (vs. White) respondents, and those living with parents, employed full-time, and not attending 4-year colleges.



CONCLUSION: Young adults using marijuana reported a wide range of negative use consequences; likelihood of most consequences increased with higher use frequency. Perceived consequences varied by college attendance, living situation, employment, sex, and race/ethnicity. Efforts to reduce negative marijuana consequences may be strengthened by recognizing and addressing the different types of negative consequences users perceive.

